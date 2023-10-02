SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Mara.

She is a 3 month-old Lab mix and is ready to find her forever home!

Angel Cox reminds anyone interested that puppies do chew on things, and caring for the animals will require preparation and training.

Mara has been spayed and can go home as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt her, which includes all of her vaccines, microchips and spay fees.

If you want to adopt Mara, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

