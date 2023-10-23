SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Mason.

He is one of three Jack Russel mix puppies who are super active and sweet.

Mason will fit in with any family who is looking for a smaller dog and will be able to give him the training that he needs.

He is scheduled to get neutered on Tuesday and can be adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Mason. Adoption fees include all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Mason, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.