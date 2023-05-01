SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Midnight.

She is a 13-year-old long-haired Dachshund. Midnight is on a special diet due to liver complications. She also has heartworms but is being treated.

She loves people and is treat motivated.

It costs $95 to adopt Midnight, which includes the first 6 months of her heartworm prevention and can include the liver food she has been given. It is suggested she stays on the specific food due to the complications.

If you are interested in adopting Midnight, just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

