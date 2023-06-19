SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Mikey.

He is an almost 3-month-old German Shephard mix that will fit in perfectly any family who is willing to have a larger dog and take the time to train him.

Mikey is scheduled to get neutered on Tuesday and will able to go home as soon as Tuesday but can be adopted Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Mikey, which includes all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Mikey, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.