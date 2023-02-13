SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Molly.

Molly is a two-month-old German Shephard mix. She will fit in perfectly with any family that would like a large dog.

She is scheduled to get spayed on Tuesday.

It costs $195 to adopt Molly, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Molly just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

