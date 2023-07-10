SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Monica.

She is a 3-month-old cat who has been spayed and can be adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt her, which includes all of her vaccines, microchips and spay fees.

If you are interested in adopting Monica, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here.