SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Morgan.

He will fit in perfectly at a quiet home and with a family who is willing to take the time to train him.

Morgan has already been neutered and is able to go home as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Morgan, which includes all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Morgan, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

