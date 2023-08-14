SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Myles.

He is a 3-month-old kitten who loves to be petted.

Myles is ready to go to his forever home.

It costs $95 to adopt Myles, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and neutered fees.

If you are interested in adopting him, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for Myles.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.