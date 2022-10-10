SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Nicole.

Nicole is a 2-month-old pitbull mix and will be spayed on Wednesday.

She is $195 to adopt which includes the spay, up to date on vaccines and micro-chip.

If you are interested in adopting Nicole, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

