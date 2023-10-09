SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Ocean.

She is a 3-month-old Pit mix and is ready to find her forever home! Angel Cox reminds anyone interested that Ocean will be a larger dog.

Ocean is scheduled to be spayed on Tuesday and can go home the same day.

It costs $195 to adopt her, which includes all of her vaccines, microchips and spay fees.

If you want to adopt Ocean, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

