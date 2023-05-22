SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Otis.

Otis is not quite 7 weeks old and is a bundle of energy.

He is scheduled to be neutered in the next few weeks due to his young age. However, you can visit him and fill out a pre-adoption application as soon as Monday.

The special application for pre-adoption will be offered for the best-fitting families for Otis, to ensure the humane society is aware of the environment he will be going to.

It costs $195 to adopt Otis, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and neutered fees.

If you are interested in adopting Otis, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

