SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Parker.

He is an almost 3-month-old kitten who loves to be petted. Parker also has 3 siblings that are expected to be adopted quickly.

Parker is scheduled to get neutered on Tuesday and will be able to go home as early as the same day.

It costs $95 to adopt Parker, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and neutered fees.

If you are interested in adopting him, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for Parker.

