SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Queen.

Queen is a 3-month-old Husky mix. She will fit in perfectly with any family as she may be a big dog and need training.

She is scheduled to get spayed on Tuesday and can also be taken home Tuesday.

It costs $195 to adopt Queen, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Queen, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.