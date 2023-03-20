SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Sasha.

Sasha is a 2-month-old Hound and German Shepherd mix. She will fit in perfectly with any family.

She is scheduled to be spayed Tuesday. However, you can visit her on Monday and take her home on Tuesday.

It costs $195 to adopt Sasha, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Sasha, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here.