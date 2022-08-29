SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’!

Sheldon is almost four months old and is a larger dog with possibly a mix of Shepherd and Hound.

It’s $95 to adopt Sheldon and that comes with all up-to-date vaccines and neutering fees.

If you are interested in adopting Jake just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

