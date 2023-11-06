SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Swinney.

He is a 2-month-old Poodle Shih Tzu mix and is ready to find his forever home! Swinney’s brother Dabo has already been adopted.

Swinney has been neutered and can go home as soon as Tuesday. He has already been housebroken and trained to use the bathroom on a pee pad or outside.

It costs $195 to adopt him, which includes all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you want to adopt Swinney, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

