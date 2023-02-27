SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Ty.

Ty is a 5-month-old Chihuahua mix. He will fit in perfectly at a calm house, possibly with an older couple.

He is scheduled to get neutered on Tuesday. However, you can visit him on Monday and he will be able to go home Tuesday.

It costs $95 to adopt Ty, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and neutering fees.

If you are interested in adopting Ty, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

