SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Watson.

He is a 2-month-old kitten who is ready to find his forever home!

Watson has already been neutered and can go home as soon as Monday.

It costs $95 to adopt him, which includes all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you want to adopt Watson, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

