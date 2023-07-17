SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Zack.

He is a Chihuahua mix who will fit in perfectly with any family who is willing to train him and help him adjust after leaving his litter of four.

Zack is scheduled to get neutered on Tuesday and can be adopted as soon as the same day.

It costs $195 to adopt Zack, which includes all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Zack, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.