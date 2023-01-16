SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Zoey.

Zoey is a three-month-old retriever mix puppy. She is expected to get spayed Tuesday.

It costs $195 to adopt Zoey, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Zoey just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

