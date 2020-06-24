Petition raises concerns over visitors to Spartanburg mural

SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – A new online petition is calling on Spartanburg City officials to consider closing part of downtown due to the new “Black Lives Matter” mural painted on W. Broad Street.

The mural was completed Saturday by dozens of volunteers. It faces City Hall and the Spartanburg Police Department.

The creator of the petition, which has reached over 200 signatures as of Wednesday morning, states “Drivers are not respecting the pedestrians and I would consider this to be hazardous.”

Tuesday, the City of Spartanburg posted to Facebook stating that:

We are still reeling over this beautiful work of art, and we know so many of you are too! While we absolutely encourage everyone to drive or walk by to enjoy it, we would also like to urge viewers to be careful of traffic. The road has not been closed off. That being said, we’d like to encourage drivers to take Kennedy St. when possible, to minimize traffic at the mural. This will allow more visitors to safely enjoy our new art! -City of Spartanburg, Facebook

No word at this time if city officials plan on blocking the area. We will continue to follow this story as we learn more.