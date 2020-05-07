Live Now
Phased reopening of Biltmore to begin May 9

by: WSPA Staff

Biltmore House and grounds, May 7, 2020 (WSPA Photo)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Annual passholders in western North Carolina will be able to resume visiting the Biltmore grounds beginning Saturday, May 9.

The Biltmore House and other estate experiences will remain closed pending updated government mandates, the estate said.

The 8,000-acre estate’s gardens and grounds – including walking, hiking, and biking trails – will be opened on a reservation-only basis.

Downtown Abbey: The Exhibition has also been extended through September 7 but will also remain closed at this time.

Biltmore also announced that the Village Hotel will also begin accepting reservations for residents of western North Carolina or any employee who works for a business or organization defined essential.

According to the Biltmore website, employees will be required to wear masks and gloves for employees in guest areas and daily capacity at the estate will be limited.

