GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Phillis Wheatley Community Center welcomes more than a dozen youth performers to learn about life skills and a potential career in the performing arts.

The Dwight Woods Repertoire Theatre accepts students with an interest in the arts and performance.

Activities include singing, acting, dancing, backstage crew, podcasting, music production, filmmaking, live streaming and light design.

The Wiz Jr. Live Production is scheduled for the following days:

Friday 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Visit the Eventbrite link for tickets.

Phillis Wheatley Community Center is located at 335 Greenacre Road.