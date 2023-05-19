ABOVE: Video from the previous story.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released body camera images the moment deputies found drugs hidden inside a fake pregnancy belly during a traffic stop.

We previously reported that deputies initiated the traffic stop along I-85 while conducting proactive patrol.

Deputies said the first red flag began when Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem gave conflicting information about her “due date.”

Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of the conflicting story, so she took off running and drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies collected more than 1500 grams of cocaine.

They were both charged with trafficking in cocaine.

Miller and Mitchem are being held in the Anderson County Detention Center without bond.