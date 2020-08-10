PHOTOS: Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Four ducklings were rescued from a storm drain Monday in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, someone getting coffee nearby spotted the ducklings’ mother pacing near the drain and heard chirps coming from below.

The Asheville Police Department’s Animal Services Unit and the city of Asheville’s stormwater division responded to the scene and the four ducklings were rescued.

The department said the four baby ducks were reunited with their mom and released in a safe area near water and away from the road.