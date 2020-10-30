PHOTOS: Group surprises Shriners Hospitals for Children patients with costume pug parade

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Pug Meet Up surprised patients at the Shiners Hospitals for Children in Greenville Friday with a costume pug parade!

Some of the costumes included a bumblebee, a clown, a superhero, a Minnie Mouse and more!

(Source: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Greenville)

(Source: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Greenville)

(Source: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Greenville)

(Source: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Greenville)

(Source: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Greenville)

(Source: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Greenville)

(Source: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Greenville)

A spokesperson for the hospital, which offers life-changing orthopedic treatment for kids, said, “it was not only a treat for their young patients – but was a welcome, joyful sight for employees as well.”

The dogs paraded past the front windows of the hospital as patients watched from inside.