MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Numerous parents arrived at Brookwood Church in Simpsonville Thursday afternoon to pick up students from Tanglewood Middle School.

Greenville County Schools said all students and staff from Tanglewood Middle were being bused to the church after a shooting.

The school district said parents would not be able to pick up students at the school.

One student was taken to the hospital after a shooting around 12:30pm Thursday.

Deputies said the shooter, another student, was taken into custody a short distance from the school.