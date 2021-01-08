PHOTOS: Snow falls in WNC

Highlands, N.C. (Source: Ethan Watkins)

Hendersonville (Source: WSPA)

Aston Park in Asheville (Source: WSPA)

FRIDAY: Winter Storm Warning for North Carolina thru Friday night. Our best chance at area-wide rain returns Thursday night into Friday. This system will bring a better chance for accumulating snow to the mountains. Temperatures are seasonably cool through the week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Lows in the mid 30s, upper 20s mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunny, clear, and chilly this weekend. Highs near 50 in Upstate with lows near 30. Mountain highs in the mid 30s and mid 40s with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.