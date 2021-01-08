PHOTOS: Snow falls in WNC

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Hendersonville (Source: WSPA)

  • Highlands, N.C. (Source: Ethan Watkins)
  • Highlands, N.C. (Source: Ethan Watkins)
  • Highlands, N.C. (Source: Ethan Watkins)
  • Hendersonville (Source: WSPA)
  • Hendersonville (Source: WSPA)
  • Hendersonville (Source: WSPA)
  • Hendersonville (Source: WSPA)
  • Aston Park in Asheville (Source: WSPA)
  • Aston Park in Asheville (Source: WSPA)
  • Aston Park in Asheville (Source: WSPA)
  • Aston Park in Asheville (Source: WSPA)
  • Aston Park in Asheville (Source: WSPA)
  • Aston Park in Asheville (Source: WSPA)

VIEW ACTIVE WEATHER ALERTS

FRIDAY: Winter Storm Warning for North Carolina thru Friday night. Our best chance at area-wide rain returns Thursday night into Friday. This system will bring a better chance for accumulating snow to the mountains. Temperatures are seasonably cool through the week.

VIEW SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Lows in the mid 30s, upper 20s mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunny, clear, and chilly this weekend. Highs near 50 in Upstate with lows near 30. Mountain highs in the mid 30s and mid 40s with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

