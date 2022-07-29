GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The Carolina Foothills Dog Show Cluster will host more than a hundred dog breeds that will be judged over several days at the Greenville Convention Center.

The free event, held between July 28 and 31, is among the largest on the East Coast with an average entry of about 2,000 dogs each day, according to a press release from the organizations promoting the event, Piedmont Kennel Club and Greenville Kennel Club.

“It takes us all week to get ready for the show that starts on Thursday. So we start working the weekend before, getting everything set up and organized; move the vendors in; the dogs in; and put on the show,” said Gloria Askins, from the Greenville Kennel Club, one of the organizations putting on the event.

