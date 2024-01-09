SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many across the Upstate have seen flooding as a line of severe weather moved through the area.

The weather left many roads closed and over four thousand people without power.

As of 2 p.m., the most severe part of the system as moved to out southeast.

A flash flood warning has been issued For McDowell County and Spartanburg County until 5 p.m.

The video above is the Cherokee Creek flooding onto Mill Gin Road in Gaffney.

The video above shows rain water pouring down steps at Greenville High School.

The video above you can see winds whipping through Travelers Rest Tuesday morning.