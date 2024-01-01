(WSPA) – Some area families are celebrating the new year by welcoming a new boy or girl into the world. But at every hospital, only one gets to be the first baby of the new year.

In Anderson, Heather and Matt Browning welcomed their sixth child, James Browning, at around 7:26 a.m.

James weighed in at 4 pounds, 15.4 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

James also has the distinction of being the first New Year’s baby to be born at AnMed since the Maternity Center was relocated to the AnMed Medical Center closer to the heart of Anderson County last year.

James will have plenty of siblings to play with as he grows up. He has four brothers and one sister.

In Greenville, the first baby born in 2024 was Matthew Dakota Johnson. The son of Dale and Ashtyn Johnson of Gray Court, Matthew weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was born at 1:47 a.m.

At Mission Hospital in Asheville, Sylvienne Ried Baker couldn’t wait to get the year started. The daughter of Gracie Callais and Matthew Baker of Asheville, Sylvienne arrived at 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 21 inches long.

According to the hospital, Sylvienne was originally due to arrive on December 26, but instead is now part of a special group of firsts.

About having the year’s first baby, Gracie said, “It’s definitely a special club to be in.”

The moms of the 2014 and 2016 first babies dropped off gift baskets at Mission for this year’s first baby.

“We are just so excited that mom and baby are healthy and happy. With such a big hospital, it’s even more unique that we had the first baby of the year,” said Matthew.

7NEWS asked hospitals around the Upstate and Western North Carolina to share their New Year’s baby stories. We will update this story as more of them respond.