Physical Therapist offers metabolism boosting tips for COVID19 lifestyle

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Many people have expressed frustration with weight gain and a more sedentary lifestyle while working from home and quarantining.

More trips to the refrigerator are possible when it’s closer to us all day long said Physical Therapist Scott Carley from Bon Secours St. Francis.

There are ways you can boost your metabolism and burn more calories throughout the day, especially when you add resistance or high intensity interval training to your cardio routine.

Carley recommends having a resistance band nearby to use even at your desk or while on a zoom call, have small weights to do rowing, tree hugs, bicep curls, deltoid side shoulder lifts and bent over rows with dumbbells.

Carley also recommended standing as much as possible, whether it’s from a sitting position or adjusting your desk to raise up so you can work in a standing position.

