Physicians team up to offer free eye clinic for uninsured

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A free eye care clinic at Southern Eye Associates in Greenville is hoping to take care of a backlog of uninsured patients in need of an eye exam and vision correction.

Servants for Sight looks to care for those that can’t afford a regular eye exam and typically sees patients throughout the year.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t allowed physicians to see as many patients as they’re typically able to, so several have teamed up to hold a one-day clinic on July 25.

Click here to apply for a visit.

Physicians can also apply to volunteer their services.