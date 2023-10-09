PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Pickens will host their inaugural Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival this weekend. It’s a two-day celebration celebrating and honoring Appalachian-area food, music and history.

On Friday, Oct 13, expect bluegrass musical performances that pay homage to Appalachian culture. One local performer Lilly Anne and Friend recently won the State of South Carolina Youth Guitar and Banjo at the SC Fiddlers Convention.

Steve McGaha is playing for the Upstate Monday morning and also Freddie Vanderford. Both are known for their soulful melodies

Saturday, Oct 14, look for an even more vibrant array of music acts, all dedicated to preserving and celebrating the musical traditions of the Appalachian region.

You can explore unique Appalachian-inspired crafts and goods, created by local artisans and regional flavored food all at the Amphitheater in downtown Pickens.