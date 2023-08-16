PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Charlene Carter, administrator for the City of Pickens resigned on Wednesday.

The city confirmed Carter’s resignation, but did not offer a reason why she elected to leave.

Carter’s resignation comes on the same day the Pickens City Council was set to meet in closed session to discuss a personnel matter. That meeting has been cancelled.

According to the Pickens County Courier, Carter was hired in September 2022. 7NEWS asked for information about her salary, but that information has not yet been shared.