PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County bridge has closed for repairs after a recent inspection.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the Table Rock Road bridge over the Oolenoy River has been closed.

The SCDOT said a detour has been set up while they work to determine a timeframe for when repairs will be completed.

Eastbound drivers will be detoured on to Moorefield Memorial Highway (U.S. 178) then will turn right on Highway 11 and right on to Sliding Rock Road.

Westbound drivers will be detoured on to Sliding Rock Road, Highway 11, and Moorefield Memorial Highway.