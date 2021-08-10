Pickens Co. car wash carjacking suspect in arrested in Anderson Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One of two people wanted for a carjacking at a Pickens County car wash was arrested Tuesday in Anderson County.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Chase Ray Simmons was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Grand Larceny in connection with the carjacking. Simmons is also facing numerous other charges in Anderson County.

The carjacking happened Friday afternoon at a car wash on Farrs Bridge Road north of Easley.

Investigators said two men arrived at the car wash in a dark colored 90’s model Chevrolet pickup truck.

The passenger got out of the truck and took the victim’s 1999 Honda Civic at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects then left the car wash headed toward Greenville on Farrs Bridge Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Pickens County deputies said Tuesday that they are still looking for the second suspect.