PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A church in Pickens County was damaged in Friday’s severe weather.

According to the Pickens County Emergency Management, the porch on Porters Chapel United Methodist Church on East Preston McDaniel Road was damaged in the storm. Also, a tree fell on a mobile home.

EMS said the damage is localized in the McDaniel area. Around 25 trees, lots of limbs and some power lines were knocked down during the storm.

No injuries were reported in the county, according to EMS.