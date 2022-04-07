PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – As a tornado carved a path of destruction in Pickens County, calls for help rang out.

It happened in March but 7NEWS obtained exclusive audio of those 911 calls made just seconds after the storm passed.

“I think a tornado came through the community,” said one 911 caller.

Calls were filled with panic, others contained cries for help.

“My neighbor is trapped, we need an ambulance,” said another 911 caller after the tornado hit.

“We wanted to get to those folks as quickly as possible,” said Billy Gibson with Pickens County Emergency Services. “The main reason is because we didn’t know how many folks were trapped or injured.”

It was a night Gibson will never forget.

The damage trickles over a couple mile radius. The storm lasted only moments but caught some neighbors off guard.

The destruction, though, is still being seen and felt to this day.

“We actually went out on Tuesday morning, knocking on doors making one-on-one contact with folks to make sure they are being taken care of,” said Gibson.

Gibson said they’re on the path to recovery, which isn’t short.

However, he said they’re going to get through this the same way they did the night the tornado ripped through the area.

“It was neighbor helping neighbor. It’s what we do here in Pickens County. Everyone looks after their own,” explained Gibson.

Despite all of the major damage, Gibson said there were no major injuries reported. He told 7NEWS, a couple people were treated for minor injuries after the storm passed.

Emergency crews in Pickens County said their main concern now is making sure people who don’t have insurance are connected to the resources they need.

If you still need help from that tornado, you’re urged to contact the emergency services department there or 211.