PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office said that they are investigating after finding a woman dead on Saturday.

According to deputies, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a home on Crest Way in Easley.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive adult female who had died from a gunshot wound.

The shooting is under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

All parties have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

