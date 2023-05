PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office saved a puppy that was stuck in a drain pipe.

According to the sheriff’s office, on May 18, deputies with the Animal Enforcement Unit responded to the area of Westwood Circle regarding an abandoned puppy stuck in a roadside drainage pipe filling with water.

After climbing into the culvert, Seargent Gary Anthony was able to free the puppy, who was not injured.