EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County deputy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Monday evening.

According to the Easley Police Department, officers arrested Rodney Thomas at 5:00 p.m. outside of an Outback Steakhouse in Easley.

Easley Police charged Thomas with driving under the influence.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas was employed as a deputy. He has seen been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.