PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County Detention Center officer is accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

58-year-old Chester Pierce Ouzts was charged with first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, misconduct in office, and misconduct in office by a public official.

According to warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Ouzts had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the Pickens County Detention Center.

Warrants stated that Ouzts wrote letters to, kissed, provided money to, and engaged in sexual acts with the inmate between October 1, 2021 and January 2, 2022.

Ouzts was arrested Friday and booked into the Pickens County Detention Center. He was later released on bond.