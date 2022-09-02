WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Pickens Co. man arrested last week has been charged with additional criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges.



Based on additional evidence, Investigators obtained three additional charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges. Joseph Henry Nix, 37, committed sexual battery of a child between September of last year and June of this year.



Nix was given a $300,000 bond on the three additional charges and will have to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of bond, should he be released.

The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.