Pickens Co. prepares to combat Saluda River flooding after severe weather

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA)- Emergency crews in Pickens County are preparing for the worst case scenario this week with severe weather.

Pickens Co. Emergency Management met for more than three hours on Wednesday discussing their plans for severe weather.

Emergency Services Director for Pickens Co., Billy Gibson, said flooding from the Saluda River will be one of the biggest threats to Pickens Co, however, they’re prepared.



“We’ll be keeping an eye on that and other low-lying areas that we know have flooded in the past,” Gibson said. “We’ll be pre-staging some boat crews and personnel, things of that nature, so we can respond quickly.”

Gibson said the heavy rain is supposed to start Thursday morning around rush hour.

He said drivers need to know water on the roads may be deeper than it looks.

“When folks are traveling, they need to be aware of road conditions,” Gibson said. “There’s an old saying, ‘turn around don’t drown’, we reiterate that every time we have a severe weather event such as this, and we inevitably have folks that do not heat that warning. And folks just need to be safe.”

Pickens Co. Deputy Director for Emergency Management, Pierce Womack, said if your house is in a low-lying areas sand bags might be necessary.

However, getting yourself to a safe place is even more important.



“Folks that have had to deal with flooding before, that live in those flood prone areas, they may actually want to look into staying with a friend a family member, a neighbor,” Womack said. “Just totally leave the house for the evening until they know it’s safe to return.”

Pickens Co. Emergency Management said they aren’t opening hurricane shelters yet, but if conditions worsen you can find any shelters that open on our website.