PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA)- The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has officially introduced two bloodhound tracking canines Tank and Lily.

Tank and Lily will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts.

Lily and Tank have a sense of smell that exceeds one thousand times that of a human.

Lily and Tank will be able to track suspects or search for missing persons.