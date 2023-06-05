Pickens County will spend a little over $10.3 million in federal money on an effort to let it’s emergency responders talk to one another.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County will spend a little over $10.3 million in federal money on an effort to let it’s emergency responders talk to one another.

On Monday the Pickens County Council unanimously approved a request from the county to spend $10,3,366,737 million on a very high frequency radio system for the county’s emergency radio systems.

The system could eliminate difficulties police, fire and EMS services have operating in the county – the inability to reliably communicate with one another.

Ken Roper, county administrator, laid out the impact the difficulties have with a hypothetical problem at area schools.

“You could say any of our schools, as we stand right now, if EMS, fire police, city police respond…they can’t talk to each other. They have to go back to dispatch,” he said.

The VHF system, Roper said, would “give a radio to every municipality, to every county agency in this county, to every first responder in all of those circumstances.”

The radio system is being paid for with money the county received from the American Rescue Plan. The county received around $20 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Board members debated holding off on a decision until they could learn more about what options the county had in upgrading it’s radio system. According to minutes from a committee which recommended the very high frequency system, Pickens County received bids from five vendors.

The committee recommended only two of them, the VHF system, which would cost a little over $10.3 million, or an 800 megahertz system, which would cost $23 million over the next decade.

“We are basically trying to decide if we are going to give half or all of our ARPA money,” said board member Clairborne Linvill.

“I would like to hear somebody from outside the group whose the interests are to push this forward to hear if this is a great idea or not just like we do with other committees and things that are proposed to us,” said board member Henry Wilson, who voted against tabling the discussion.

Alex Saitta said the nearly $10 million more that the 800 megahertz system costs could be spent instead on a new EMS sstation, or 911 call center.

“And those things are just as important. When something costs $23 million and you have $20 million, you don’t have a choice,” he said.