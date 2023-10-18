PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County officials said a new grant to help with the costs of repaving a local highway is the largest in county history.

Pickens County government announced on Wednesday the county was awarded $44.7 million from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank. The money is to be used to help make improvements to Highway 183.

Highway 183 runs from one end of Pickens County to the other, and the county has been trying to raise money to help improve parts of the road.

The new grant, along with a $22.5 million match to the county’s fund for Highway 183 repairs means county officials now have $95.2 million to spend on highway improvements.