Pickens County Library holds virtual author talk with author of ‘The Suspect’

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County Library System is taking all of their summer reading programs online. Organizers said this will allow anyone with internet to join in.

The library will even be offering virtual talks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the library will be holding their first book-to-movie club meeting through Facebook Live on the library’s Facebook page.

June’s pick was “The Suspect” by Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen and the movie adaptation is “Richard Jewell,” which as directed by Clint Eastwood.

Source: The Book Waters LIVE Facebook event page via Pickens County Library System

The Book Watchers Live event will start at 4 p.m., and author Kevin Salwen will be attending, organizers said.

Adult Programming Coordinator Stephanie Holden said Salwen will speak about the story, post photos and answer viewer questions.

To learn more about adult and children summer reading programs, click here.