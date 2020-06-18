Pickens Co. Schools offering in-person & online class options for students this Fall

EASELY, S.C. (WSPA)- The School District of Pickens County has announced that students K-12 have the option to continue online learning this Fall.

Pickens County parent Candace Williams said her three kids had mixed success with online learning at the end of this school year.

“My oldest child, she did really well with online learning, but my two youngest, they have not benefited from it at all,” Williams said.

Her kids and the thousands of other Pickens County K-12 students will have the option to continue to take classes online in the upcoming school year.

“Because of my work, I really have to go with in school face to face option,” she said. “It’s just not realistic to expect my kids to do their work at home online whether I’m there or not.”

More than 5,000 people responded to a district survey about online school options.

“If you combine all that together for people for whom virtual learning was at play, that’s 40 percent,” said School District of Pickens County spokesperson John Eby.

The district said it will support students learning online with devices and software.

“They’d be truly doing online curriculum that’s designed for learning online, not just sitting and watching an in person class,” Eby said.

The degree to which parents would need to be involved depends on the child and their age.

“Clearly for younger grades, it’s going to be heavy parent involved,” Eby said.

School’s funding is tied to how many students are enrolled, so keeping students who don’t feel comfortable going back to the classroom enrolled in online classes with the School District of Pickens County will help keep its funding intact going forward.

“We might be the first ones out of the gate with this, but I’m sure we won’t be the last,” Eby said.



The district has heard from nearly 1,000 parents who are interested in their kids taking online classes this fall, according to Eby.



There are virtual meetings scheduled for next month about the online option at the following times:

July 7 – High School Programs at 6 PM

July 7 — Middle School Programs at 7:30 PM

July 9 – Elementary School Programs at 6 PM

You can learn more about participating in these online meetings and receiving more information on virtual learning in the district here.